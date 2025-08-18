Vance plays a round of golf at the Trump Turnberry Ailsa Golf Course on Aug. 14, 2025, in Turnberry, UK. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

JD Vance is the talk of the town over in the Cotswolds, a charming and luxurious region of England dubbed “the Hamptons of the UK.”

In his eighth vacation this year, the US vice president rented a sprawling, roughly $10,000-a-week manor for his family to enjoy for the summer. But between his insane motorcades and the large protests in response, the Vance family holiday is drawing more attention than expected.

Then again, most of the vice president’s seemingly never-ending vacations this year have drawn attention – and even controversy.

So, before we dive into the details of Vance’s latest headline-grabbing getaway, let’s take a look back at the seven other trips the vice president has taken in the seven months he’s been in office (how does he have so much spare time?).

Vermont

A whopping five weeks into the new job, and the VP needed to cash in on some sweet, sweet PTO. What better way to unwind than by taking the family skiing in Vermont? Hitting the slopes, indulging in some hot cocoa, sitting by the warmth of a fire...

That is, until the Vances were welcomed by a parade of protesters lining the streets.

Demonstrators line Route 100 in Waitsfield, Vermont, to protest against Vance as he visits the state for a ski vacation. Photo by John Lazenby/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

And this wasn’t just any old protest. In fact, Vance’s trip to Vermont came not even 24 hours after his infamous showdown with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, where he asked the Ukrainian president if he had thanked Donald Trump for his support.

Protesters donned signs in support of Ukraine and Zelensky, while Vance claimed he and his family “had a great time” and “barely noticed the protesters.”

Sure, JD, whatever helps you sleep on those new hotel pillows at night.

Greenland