The Real Reason Trump Hates Ilhan Omar

Watch Francesca break down what's behind the president's obsession with the Somali American congresswoman.
Francesca Fiorentini's avatar
Francesca Fiorentini
Dec 14, 2025

Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Somali community in Minneapolis with some of his most racist attacks — from “garbage” comments to calling Somalia “one of the worst countries in the world.”

“No one is more obsessed with Ilhan Omar than Donald Trump,” Zeteo Contributor Francesca Fiorentini says in this 3-minute video explaining why Omar and Somali immigrants have been the targets of some of the most “hate-fueled vitriol” ever unleashed by Trump and MAGA.

