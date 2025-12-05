Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Nobel Prize-Winning Economist: How Bad Will the Economy Get Under Trump?

Paul Krugman breaks down the consequences of tariffs, the AI boom, Cabinet sycophancy, and how Trump is shattering the economic credibility of the US.
Team Zeteo's avatar
John Harwood's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Team Zeteo
,
John Harwood
, and
Paul Krugman
Dec 05, 2025

How bad is Donald Trump’s economy, really? How are tariffs hurting everyone? What role does AI play? Renowned economist Paul Krugman joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to unpack it all, and more, in a live conversation.

Watch the full video above to hear Krugman and Harwood discuss:

  • How AI could push us into recession: “a Wile. E. Coyote moment”

  • Why the worst impact of tariffs isn’t pricing – it’s the US losing credibility: Will “people start to treat us as being Venezuela or Argentina”?

  • debunking claims from the GOP’s Kevin Hassett and Scott Bessent

  • …and more.

The two were live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and took questions from subscribers in the audience! Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to subscribe to catch our next live Q&A.

Share

Check out more from John Harwood:

Why Are Republicans Always on the Wrong Side of History?

Why Are Republicans Always on the Wrong Side of History?

John Harwood
·
Dec 4
Read full story
Terry Moran on Getting Fired by ABC News, Interviewing Donald Trump, and Kanye West vs Taylor Swift

Terry Moran on Getting Fired by ABC News, Interviewing Donald Trump, and Kanye West vs Taylor Swift

John Harwood, Terry Moran, and Team Zeteo
·
Nov 21
Read full story
Should Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer Step Aside? The Future of the Democratic Party

Should Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer Step Aside? The Future of the Democratic Party

John Harwood, Amanda Litman, and Team Zeteo
·
Nov 13
Read full story
Get more from Mehdi Hasan in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture