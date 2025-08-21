Trump Is Inflicting More Damage Than Even the Pessimists Anticipated
In every realm that allows him to harm our country’s interests, values, and norms, the president continues to outdo himself in all the worst ways.
Give Donald Trump this much: he consistently outdoes himself.
With most people expecting his cartoonish first presidential campaign to flop, he squeaked out an electoral college victory. After leaders in both parties concluded that the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection had consigned him to political oblivion, he won the popular vote, too.
Unfortunately for America, Trump has kept right on shattering his previous standards. In every realm that allows him to harm our country’s interests, values, and norms, he somehow inflicts more damage than even pessimists anticipated.