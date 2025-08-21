Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on Aug. 15, 2025, as they travel to Alaska for his summit with Trump. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Give Donald Trump this much: he consistently outdoes himself.

With most people expecting his cartoonish first presidential campaign to flop, he squeaked out an electoral college victory. After leaders in both parties concluded that the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection had consigned him to political oblivion, he won the popular vote, too.

Unfortunately for America, Trump has kept right on shattering his previous standards. In every realm that allows him to harm our country’s interests, values, and norms, he somehow inflicts more damage than even pessimists anticipated.