Photographs provided by the US Department of Justice on Jan. 30, 2026, as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images

“It’s really a Democrat problem.”

That was Donald Trump, commenting on the Epstein files a few weeks ago, denying any GOP or MAGA ties to the dead child sex offender.

Of course, he was lying as usual. Republicans – including the president – are not just mentioned in the documents and emails released so far by the Department of Justice, their names are all over them.

Here are 11 people, tied to the president and starting with the president, whose names appear in the DOJ’s Epstein library. There is no hard evidence of criminality on their part, but some on this list are accused of shocking behavior, while others have lied about their ties to the late pedophile.

1. Donald Trump

Epstein and Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 22, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Never one to be outdone, the president leads the pack in file mentions. Having access to the unredacted Epstein files, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said that his search yielded “more than a million” references to Trump. According to the New York Times, more than 5,300 of the redacted files contain over 38,000 references to Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and other related phrases, making it quite the close and intimate relationship between Trump and Epstein.

More troubling, the president’s name appears in an FBI tip sheet several times in abuse allegations. This tip sheet contains multiple instances of alleged sexual abuse by Mr. Trump.

2. Howard Lutnick

Howard Lutnick testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Feb. 10, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Last fall, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told the New York Post that in 2005, when he lived next door to Epstein’s townhouse, he and his wife decided they would “never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again” after Epstein showed them his “massage room.”

But Lutnick, who suggested in the same interview that Epstein was “the greatest blackmailer ever” was clearly not disgusted enough by what he saw to write the sex offender off.

The latest Epstein files show Lutnick and Epstein were in business together as recently as 2014. Their relationship wasn’t limited to business though, as Lutnick and his family, including his kids(!), visited Epstein’s island in 2012.