From left to right (top to bottom): Jeffrey Epstein, Steven Hoffenberg, Bill Richardson, and Daniel Siad. Photos via Getty Images/DOJ

Seven years ago, on Aug. 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. New York City’s medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging, later supported by federal investigations.

But the staggering failures, from guards who neglected to conduct required checks to falsified records to malfunctioning security cameras, have maintained the air of suspicion and conspiracy that still surrounds his death.

In the years just before and since Epstein’s death, several figures in his orbit have died, including former business partners, employees, alleged associates, and survivors. They’ve died under circumstances varying from cancer to suicide, overdose, and, in one recent case, a cause that has yet to be determined. Like Epstein himself, they took with them firsthand knowledge of his world, answers to questions we may never get.

Here are nine notable people connected to Epstein who have died in the last decade – and what the available evidence actually tells us about their deaths: