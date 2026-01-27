In response to the deadly shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents, the government and conservatives have rushed to defend the killing by questioning why the slain observer was carrying a weapon and suggesting protesters should not be armed.

According to a CNN analysis, Pretti had a gun in his waistband during the confrontation (and had a legal open-carry permit). Between Homeland Security officials like Kristi Noem falsely stating that Pretti was “brandishing” a weapon and going as far as saying he had planned to “massacre“ officers, and Stephen Miller ridiculously calling him an “assassin” who was trying to kill ICE officials, you would think Pretti had committed his own murder.

In fact, in response to Pretti’s killing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on ABC’s ‘This Week’ to say of his own past protest attendance: “I didn’t bring a gun. I brought a billboard.” Everybody say, ‘Thank You, Scott’ for that contribution.

Donald Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel falsely claimed on Fox News: “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don’t have a right to break the law.”

It’s a change of tune from the GOP. Because, below, from Zeteo, are seven instances in which right-wing protesters have brought far more dangerous weapons than a billboard to a protest, to the resounding praise of conservative lawmakers and media personalities, who even turned some of these armed protesters into heroes and martyrs.

Kyle Rittenhouse: Shot and Killed Two Protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse holds a rifle at a protest in Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. Photo by Tayfun Coskun.

In 2020, just days after an unarmed black man was murdered by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during the protests that followed. Rittenhouse was later acquitted of all charges.

Conservative verdict: Donald Trump suggested that Rittenhouse was simply acting in self-defense, while Tucker Carlson praised Rittenhouse, saying, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Patel, meanwhile, offered to help pay for Rittenhouse to file defamation lawsuits.

Gun-toting St. Louis Couple

Mark and Patricia McCloskey brandish guns during a Black Lives Matter protest in Missouri on June 27, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan.

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Mark and Patricia McCloskey infamously pointed guns at protesters, justifying their actions by saying they felt threatened in their neighborhood. The McCloskeys were pardoned by the then-Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Conservative verdict: The couple gave a defiant speech at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. Trump leapt to their defense after police conducted a search of their home, calling the entry “absolutely absurd,” while Missouri Senator Josh Hawley called it “an outrageous abuse of power.”

Father and Son’s Armed Confrontation with Federal Officials

An armed protester poses at a militia command post near Cliven Bundy's ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada, on 25 Apr. 2014. Photo by Will Seberger.

Arizona rancher Cliven Bundy stopped paying fees for grazing cattle on government property. As authorities arrived to seize his cattle in April 2014, armed protesters, including Bundy’s son, initiated a stand-off that led to an eventual government retreat.

Conservative verdict: The Bundy family saga was featured heavily in Fox News coverage for weeks following the stand-off. Then-Nevada Senator Dean Heller defended the armed group, calling them “patriots.” Only following racist remarks from Cliven Bundy did Republicans largely withdraw their support for the Bundy cause.

Armed Protesters Breach Michigan State Capitol

Armed demonstrators attend a rally in front of the Michigan state capital building on May 14, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Photo by Scott Olson.

Affronted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 protocols, armed protesters rushed the State Capitol, chanting “Let us in!” outside the legislative chamber. A group managed to enter the upper gallery, staring menacingly upon lawmakers in session below.

Conservative verdict: Trump was accused of inciting the protesters’ actions, tweeting, “Liberate Michigan.” Following the attack, he reiterated the protesters’ qualms against stay-at-home orders and insisted that Whitmer “give a little, and put out the fire,” adding “these are very good people.”

Armed Militia Gathered Around Georgia State Capitol

Armed militia members during a Stop The Steal protest at the Georgia State Capitol on 12 Dec. 2020, in Georgia, United States. Photo by Rich von.

In December 2020, amid Trump’s threats to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes that would secure Trump’s re-election, militia members encircled the State Capitol. A former Ku Klux Klan leader was among the group outfitted with assault-style weapons.

Conservative verdict: Of the “Proud Boys” militia, present at the State Capitol, Trump has been continually supportive. During a presidential debate in September 2020, he told them to “stand back and stand by,” adding, “somebody has got to do something about antifa.”

Another State, Another Election Protest: Arizona

Trump supporters rally in front of the State Capitol on 7 Nov. 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Mario Tama.

In November of 2020, Trump voters headed to vote-counting centers in Maricopa County, Arizona, as if they were headed into battle: tactical gear from head to toe, and guns on hips and shoulders. Propelled by Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, some of them even tried to push into the center before being asked to leave.

Conservative verdict: On November 4, 2020, outside the State Capitol building, Arizona Senator Paul Gosar addressed “Stop the Steal” protesters with the incendiary line, “Make sure people know we are fighting. This is our Alamo.” Republican lawmakers and political influencers held “Protect the Vote” rallies and urged their online bases to take greater action in defense of Trump.

To Round It Out: January 6

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people storm the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Brent Stirton.

With their violent entry into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, rioters left 150 local police officers injured, and three died in connection to the attack. Witnesses’ testimony and legal evidence provide unequivocal evidence that protesters were armed. When rioters breached the seat of the nation’s government, they were carrying knives, tasers, and firearms, and constructed weapons out of their findings, such as office chairs, once inside. Some were even convicted by the DOJ of carrying weapons into the Capitol.

Conservative verdict: Trump refuses to call the event an “insurrection,” claiming that “there wasn’t one gun that they found.” On the first day of his second term, Trump pardoned hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters, whom he calls “patriots,” and has described the event a “day of love.”

Share

It goes to show that conservatives have lavished plenty of love upon their vigilante supporters over the years, but have none to spare those who stand in the way of Trump’s federal immigration agents, whether armed or not.

Zeteo’s Alexa Cohen contributed to this report.