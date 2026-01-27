Zeteo

2h

Thank you Zeteo over and over and over for showing the hypocrisy of the political right. They say that Mr. Alex Pretti should not have brought a gun to this non-violent protest by the people in Minneapolis, all the while the right praise the people who brought more significant arms to the protests that they championed. Just because he brought a gun with him that day is not a reason for him to be killed. He was subdued by the ICE mob at the time he was shot and was not a threat to them. Murder clean and simple.

2h

This is how the Rittenhouse "acquittal" (also known as the "Kill Libs At Will" decision) was celebrated next to my family home in the rural deep south:

"...my far-right neighbors and many relatives...went all-out celebrating on the day after the Kyle Rittenhouse “verdict” was delivered in November 2021. To the far-right, Rittenhouse’s self-defense acquittal (while being too young to legally own the assault rifle he used to murder two unarmed, peaceful, legal protesters, and maim a third) was a loud shout to each Trump worshipper that killing Americans they disagree with politically would forevermore be deemed “justified”, and they seemed dedicated to giving Trump all the credit. To honor what they saw as their new “Kill at Will” freedom, several dozen armed white men alternately spent the entire day (until several hours into night) shooting their many guns in the closest possible field to the “local liberal”, while staying just within the law. (I’ll let you guess who that particular liberal is…)

https://medium.com/@foofaraw/many-more-people-will-die-because-of-trump-i-hope-i-wont-be-one-of-them-41b2f1493036

I'm not generally afraid of individual MAGA, but dozens of them armed with alcohol and every gun they own? That's a bit off-putting, even after my >60 years in the deep south.

