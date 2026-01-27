7 Times Conservatives Praised Gun-Toting Protesters
They're attacking Alex Pretti for having a gun. But here are some famous moments when Trump and the right treated armed protesters like heroes.
In response to the deadly shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents, the government and conservatives have rushed to defend the killing by questioning why the slain observer was carrying a weapon and suggesting protesters should not be armed.
According to a CNN analysis, Pretti had a gun in his waistband during the confrontation (and had a legal open-carry permit). Between Homeland Security officials like Kristi Noem falsely stating that Pretti was “brandishing” a weapon and going as far as saying he had planned to “massacre“ officers, and Stephen Miller ridiculously calling him an “assassin” who was trying to kill ICE officials, you would think Pretti had committed his own murder.
In fact, in response to Pretti’s killing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went on ABC’s ‘This Week’ to say of his own past protest attendance: “I didn’t bring a gun. I brought a billboard.” Everybody say, ‘Thank You, Scott’ for that contribution.
Donald Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel falsely claimed on Fox News: “You cannot bring a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines to any sort of protest that you want. It’s that simple. You don’t have a right to break the law.”
It’s a change of tune from the GOP. Because, below, from Zeteo, are seven instances in which right-wing protesters have brought far more dangerous weapons than a billboard to a protest, to the resounding praise of conservative lawmakers and media personalities, who even turned some of these armed protesters into heroes and martyrs.
Kyle Rittenhouse: Shot and Killed Two Protesters
In 2020, just days after an unarmed black man was murdered by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during the protests that followed. Rittenhouse was later acquitted of all charges.
Conservative verdict: Donald Trump suggested that Rittenhouse was simply acting in self-defense, while Tucker Carlson praised Rittenhouse, saying, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Patel, meanwhile, offered to help pay for Rittenhouse to file defamation lawsuits.
Gun-toting St. Louis Couple
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Mark and Patricia McCloskey infamously pointed guns at protesters, justifying their actions by saying they felt threatened in their neighborhood. The McCloskeys were pardoned by the then-Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Conservative verdict: The couple gave a defiant speech at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. Trump leapt to their defense after police conducted a search of their home, calling the entry “absolutely absurd,” while Missouri Senator Josh Hawley called it “an outrageous abuse of power.”
Father and Son’s Armed Confrontation with Federal Officials
Arizona rancher Cliven Bundy stopped paying fees for grazing cattle on government property. As authorities arrived to seize his cattle in April 2014, armed protesters, including Bundy’s son, initiated a stand-off that led to an eventual government retreat.
Conservative verdict: The Bundy family saga was featured heavily in Fox News coverage for weeks following the stand-off. Then-Nevada Senator Dean Heller defended the armed group, calling them “patriots.” Only following racist remarks from Cliven Bundy did Republicans largely withdraw their support for the Bundy cause.
Armed Protesters Breach Michigan State Capitol
Affronted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 protocols, armed protesters rushed the State Capitol, chanting “Let us in!” outside the legislative chamber. A group managed to enter the upper gallery, staring menacingly upon lawmakers in session below.
Conservative verdict: Trump was accused of inciting the protesters’ actions, tweeting, “Liberate Michigan.” Following the attack, he reiterated the protesters’ qualms against stay-at-home orders and insisted that Whitmer “give a little, and put out the fire,” adding “these are very good people.”
Armed Militia Gathered Around Georgia State Capitol
In December 2020, amid Trump’s threats to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes that would secure Trump’s re-election, militia members encircled the State Capitol. A former Ku Klux Klan leader was among the group outfitted with assault-style weapons.
Conservative verdict: Of the “Proud Boys” militia, present at the State Capitol, Trump has been continually supportive. During a presidential debate in September 2020, he told them to “stand back and stand by,” adding, “somebody has got to do something about antifa.”
Another State, Another Election Protest: Arizona
In November of 2020, Trump voters headed to vote-counting centers in Maricopa County, Arizona, as if they were headed into battle: tactical gear from head to toe, and guns on hips and shoulders. Propelled by Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, some of them even tried to push into the center before being asked to leave.
Conservative verdict: On November 4, 2020, outside the State Capitol building, Arizona Senator Paul Gosar addressed “Stop the Steal” protesters with the incendiary line, “Make sure people know we are fighting. This is our Alamo.” Republican lawmakers and political influencers held “Protect the Vote” rallies and urged their online bases to take greater action in defense of Trump.
To Round It Out: January 6
With their violent entry into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, rioters left 150 local police officers injured, and three died in connection to the attack. Witnesses’ testimony and legal evidence provide unequivocal evidence that protesters were armed. When rioters breached the seat of the nation’s government, they were carrying knives, tasers, and firearms, and constructed weapons out of their findings, such as office chairs, once inside. Some were even convicted by the DOJ of carrying weapons into the Capitol.
Conservative verdict: Trump refuses to call the event an “insurrection,” claiming that “there wasn’t one gun that they found.” On the first day of his second term, Trump pardoned hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters, whom he calls “patriots,” and has described the event a “day of love.”
It goes to show that conservatives have lavished plenty of love upon their vigilante supporters over the years, but have none to spare those who stand in the way of Trump’s federal immigration agents, whether armed or not.
Zeteo’s Alexa Cohen contributed to this report.
Thank you Zeteo over and over and over for showing the hypocrisy of the political right. They say that Mr. Alex Pretti should not have brought a gun to this non-violent protest by the people in Minneapolis, all the while the right praise the people who brought more significant arms to the protests that they championed. Just because he brought a gun with him that day is not a reason for him to be killed. He was subdued by the ICE mob at the time he was shot and was not a threat to them. Murder clean and simple.
This is how the Rittenhouse "acquittal" (also known as the "Kill Libs At Will" decision) was celebrated next to my family home in the rural deep south:
"...my far-right neighbors and many relatives...went all-out celebrating on the day after the Kyle Rittenhouse “verdict” was delivered in November 2021. To the far-right, Rittenhouse’s self-defense acquittal (while being too young to legally own the assault rifle he used to murder two unarmed, peaceful, legal protesters, and maim a third) was a loud shout to each Trump worshipper that killing Americans they disagree with politically would forevermore be deemed “justified”, and they seemed dedicated to giving Trump all the credit. To honor what they saw as their new “Kill at Will” freedom, several dozen armed white men alternately spent the entire day (until several hours into night) shooting their many guns in the closest possible field to the “local liberal”, while staying just within the law. (I’ll let you guess who that particular liberal is…)
https://medium.com/@foofaraw/many-more-people-will-die-because-of-trump-i-hope-i-wont-be-one-of-them-41b2f1493036
I'm not generally afraid of individual MAGA, but dozens of them armed with alcohol and every gun they own? That's a bit off-putting, even after my >60 years in the deep south.