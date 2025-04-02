Mehdi Debunks Vance’s Immigration Lies

US Vice President JD Vance is a lot of things, and in a live stream on Zeteo’s YouTube and Substack channels, Mehdi lists many of those things out. In just over 30 minutes, Mehdi explains many of the latest issues with Vance, or as he calls him, the “assistant to the regional manager,” while subscribers get the chance to ask Mehdi their own questions in the chat!

"He's [JD Vance] more disingenuous in many ways than Donald Trump and Elon Musk. I never thought I'd say that out loud,” says Mehdi about the second man in command, “I don't know how such people sleep at night.”

If you missed our live stream, you can watch the full video above but do be sure to turn on notifications for our YouTube channel and keep an eye on our Substack, especially via the app.

Let us know in the comments what you think Mehdi should cover and discuss next, and as always, do consider becoming a paid subscriber to support us as we do more of these live (and very blunt!) chats.