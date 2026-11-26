Editor’s note: ‘Two Outspoken’ is moving exclusively to Zeteo UK going forward. If you’d like to get Zeteo UK content alongside Zeteo’s award-winning coverage, take advantage of our bundle option as a paid subscriber.

Both Mehdi and Owen have been attacked by the right over their previous interviews with convicted rapist, Russell Brand, more than ten years ago - when he had been charged with no crimes. Now, they hit back at their critics, reflecting on the backlash and dissecting the hypocrisy of the British legacy media.

Plus, Mehdi wants to rejoin the EU – Owen doesn’t agree. Listen to their arguments, including Mehdi agreeing with Margaret Thatcher of all people on the narrow issue that “referendums are the devices of demagogues” – do let us know whose side you’re on in the comments below!

And, during a discussion about current restrictions on free speech in the U.S. and UK (and wonder what happened to the ‘cancel culture’ warriors of a few years ago), Owen reveals why he believes a school’s referral of four East-London children to a counter-terrorism group for wearing Palestinian badges to school “is the biggest assault on free speech.”

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