The ‘Hellfire’ Awaiting Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street

Editor’s Note: Two Outspoken, the long-running video podcast is now exclusively on Zeteo UK! Every fortnight once we launch in September, Mehdi and Owen will unpack the latest breaking political news, cover the stories the mainstream media consistently ignores, and share their hard-hitting takes, all while continuing to be…outspoken. Make sure to subscribe to Zeteo UK to never miss an episode!

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In this week’s edition of Two Outspoken, Mehdi and Owen take a deep dive into the challenges facing the man who is likely to become the UK’s next prime minister, Andy Burnham, while also offering their own unique political obit for outgoing PM Sir Keir Starmer.

The duo discuss why Owen is concerned about Burnham’s lack of a “clear vision,” whether he would be better than Keir Starmer on Israel and Palestine, and the “hellfire” he will face from the media, the Tories and Reform parties, and even from his own Labour MPs.

“Neither of us is under any delusions that he’s going to be the left-wing leader we want, but it will be interesting to see, can he stop the bleeding to the Greens? Can he take the fight to Reform?” Mehdi asks Owen.

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Also, during this very lively episode, Mehdi and Owen dig into what led to Starmer’s downfall, the one thing that was constantly missing in his victories, and what the mainstream media is missing when it comes to pinpointing his failures – particularly on Gaza.

“Obviously, the media establishment of this country is so complicit in it. Why would they scrutinize Keir Starmer for something they themselves are complicit in? That’s why they’re avoiding it,” Owen tells Mehdi.

As this is the first episode for Zeteo UK, we are making it freely available to everyone. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo UK today to skip the paywall going forward!

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