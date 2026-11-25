Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. In tonight’s edition, coming to you a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we look at the awkward position The Free Press’s Bari Weiss and Douglas Murray have been placed in after David Ellison took billions of dollars from their sworn enemy. Plus, Semafor’s media editor offers some transparency on the outlet’s Jason Miller scandal, and Matt Taibbi goes back on his word.

The Gulf-Funded Free Press

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press

Since the October 7 Hamas attacks, The Free Press’s founder Bari Weiss and columnist Douglas Murray have obsessively railed against Qatar and its investments in Western media, portraying the nation as an evil anti-Israel force while urging institutions to divest from it.

But what happens when the owner of the company they work for, who brought Weiss aboard largely due to her pro-Israeli viewpoint, suddenly takes away one of their favorite talking points because he needed billions of Qatari dollars to make his media mogul dreams come true?

It would appear Weiss, Murray, and their cohorts at The Free Press are finding out in real time.