Prime Minister Zack Polanski?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This episode of ‘Two Outspoken’ was filmed on Monday April 27, before Wednesday’s horrific attacks against two Jewish men and a Muslim man in London.

Zack Polanski’s Green Party continues to rise in the polls and is expected to make huge gains in the impending local elections across England and Wales.

So, could this gay, Jewish, leftist leader of a once-fringe political party soon end up in Number 10 Downing Street as prime minister? That’s the question Mehdi asks Owen in London in this latest episode of ‘Two Outspoken’ - and you really need to hear Owen’s answer.

Polanski has been under attack from a hostile media and rival political parties in recent weeks - with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader, slamming the Green Party leader for his supposedly “disgraceful” downplaying of antisemitism.

Owen tells Mehdi that when Polanski was elected party leader last year, “I thought to myself, ‘Will they try the same, ‘You’re an antisemite’ smear campaign against the Jewish leader.’ And they are doing that.”

The duo also discuss Keir Starmer’s ongoing unpopularity, the controversy over his appointment of Jeffrey Epstein ally Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to the United States, and the odds of Andy Burnham, Wes Streeting, or Angela Rayner replacing Starmer in Downing Street later this month.

Oh, and they also talk about Owen’s new… beard.

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