Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

For almost four decades, I’ve been sitting on a story about New York Senator Chuck Schumer that shines a light on his penchant for self-serving, misleading exaggeration.

I only tell it now because I have been reminded of this character flaw in the way Schumer is boasting of the credit due him for Democrats taking control of the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections, as he runs for majority leader.

Back in 1988, I was part of Rev. Jesse Jackson’s team negotiating the Democratic Party’s platform with Gov. Michael Dukakis’s representatives at that year’s national convention. The Dukakis campaign was willing to compromise on a few of the platform planks we were proposing, but refused to give any ground on language we sought referring to Palestinian rights.

Our minority plank on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was quite modest, calling for “Mutual recognition, territorial compromise, and self-determination for both peoples.” Despite our efforts to offer further concessions, the Dukakis team was adamant in their rejection – at one point telling me, “If the ‘p word’ is even mentioned at the convention, you’ll be responsible for destroying the Democratic Party.”