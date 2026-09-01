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Barry LaFleur's avatar
Barry LaFleur
1h

Gee, I wonder who owns US cable news. Oh look, it is the jews. Nothing to see here folks.

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
1h

So Netanyahu bragged about influencing our low IQ president and his low IQ followers ?

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