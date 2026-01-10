Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks to reporters outside an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 10, 2026.

The Trump administration on Saturday refused to allow Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to tour an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis – despite a recent federal court ruling directing officials to follow the law and permit lawmakers to conduct oversight visits to ICE facilities at any time.

“What happened today is a blatant attempt to obstruct members of Congress from doing their oversight duties,” Omar told reporters.

Watch our video below:

I was there as Omar and her Democratic colleagues, Reps. Angie Craig and Kelly Morrison, sought to visit the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, days after an ICE agent murdered Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother. President Donald Trump has sent thousands of immigration agents to Minnesota to target, in large part, the state’s Somali community.

The scene outside the facility was tense, as a gang of masked federal agents gripped their weapons while standing in front of a crowd of press, protesters, and the members of Congress.

Watch video of the scene here as Omar, Craig, and Morrison attempted to enter the ICE detention center:

At one point, after things had quieted slightly, an agent, without any provocation, pepper-sprayed two journalists while driving out of the federal building parking lot.

Zeteo’s Liam Mann contributed to this post and video.

