Johan's avatar
Johan
5h

It is striking how small the moral ambition community really is. Not because the ideas are obscure, but because truly seeing suffering and then accepting responsibility for it carries a real psychological cost. Most people narrow their moral field to whatever is directly in front of them. It is a defense mechanism rather than a lack of compassion. Once you recognize structural cruelty clearly, you cannot unsee it, and once you admit you could act, you also admit you are accountable for not acting. That level of clarity is rare.

History shows that every major moral shift begins with a small group willing to hold that clarity. Abolition, civil rights, early environmentalism, and animal welfare all started with minorities who refused sedation and insisted on agency. The goal is not to make everyone part of the core. The goal is to create a gravitational field strong enough that others eventually move into its orbit. Moral ambition has always been a minority position, but it is the minority that moves the world.

Linda Weide
5h

Asha Rangappa, FBI agent, has a very clear explanation why that was a bad shot.

https://open.substack.com/pub/asharangappa/p/friday-round-up-1926?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

