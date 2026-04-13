‘Israeli Asset’: How Kushner Screwed Iran Negotiations

21 hours later, US-Iran ceasefire talks crashed and failed, courtesy of the dream team sent to seal the deal: “Loser-in-Chief” JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and, of course, noted “failed property developer” and “Israeli asset” Jared Kushner.

“This is a government filled with inept, incompetent people,”says Mehdi to Prem as they break down what went wrong on ‘Ask the Editor’ – Zeteo’s weekly live show where subscribers can ask questions on YouTube and Substack.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem, Mehdi, and Zeteo subscribers unpack:

Whether the US can actually blockade Iran or the Strait of Hormuz

How Team Trump is feeding Benjamin Netanyahu “daily updates”

Whether pro-Palestine voters should or should not support Tucker Carlson in a supposed presidential campaign

Donald Trump’s irreligious posing as Jesus on Truth Social

…and much more!

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

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