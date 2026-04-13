Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

‘Israeli Asset’: How Kushner Screwed Iran Negotiations

Mehdi and Prem break down the new Iran blockade, Trump’s blasphemous post, and respond to a provocative audience question about whether anti-war voters should support Tucker Carlson for president (!)
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo, Mehdi Hasan, and Prem Thakker
Apr 13, 2026

21 hours later, US-Iran ceasefire talks crashed and failed, courtesy of the dream team sent to seal the deal: “Loser-in-Chief” JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and, of course, noted “failed property developer” and Israeli asset Jared Kushner.

“This is a government filled with inept, incompetent people,”says Mehdi to Prem as they break down what went wrong on ‘Ask the Editor’ – Zeteo’s weekly live show where subscribers can ask questions on YouTube and Substack.

Watch the full video above to hear Prem, Mehdi, and Zeteo subscribers unpack:

  • Whether the US can actually blockade Iran or the Strait of Hormuz

  • How Team Trump is feeding Benjamin Netanyahu “daily updates”

  • Whether pro-Palestine voters should or should not support Tucker Carlson in a supposed presidential campaign

  • Donald Trump’s irreligious posing as Jesus on Truth Social

  • …and much more!

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Catch up on more from Zeteo:

9 Times Trump Has Ridiculously Insulted Christians

9 Times Trump Has Ridiculously Insulted Christians

Team Zeteo
·
5:51 PM
Read full story
What Viktor Orbán’s Landslide Defeat Can Teach Anti-Fascists Across the World

What Viktor Orbán’s Landslide Defeat Can Teach Anti-Fascists Across the World

Jason Stanley
·
2:06 AM
Read full story
First Draft: JD Vance Can't Stop Losing

First Draft: JD Vance Can't Stop Losing

Asawin Suebsaeng
·
11:12 AM
Read full story
Get more from Mehdi Hasan in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture