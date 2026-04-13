Screenshot of an image that Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on April 12, 2026.

Donald Trump may not be a church-going man, but he sure loves to invoke God when it suits his wallet or his ego.

From picking fights with the Pope to profiting off the Bible instead of reading it, Trump has turned faith into farce for his own benefit. The MAGA cult has remained bizarrely loyal to its “savior” of choice – even as he readily admits he is unlikely to make it into heaven.

Here are nine times Trump has insulted God and the Christians who elected him:

1. Depicting Himself as Jesus

On Sunday, the president of the United States posted an AI-generated photo that appeared to depict himself as Jesus.

He has since taken down the post, which drew rare ire from some religious figures on the right. When Trump was asked about the photo on Monday, he admitted to posting it himself but claimed he thought it was “me as a doctor” and it “had to do with Red Cross.” See it for yourself…

The image Trump posted on Truth Social depicting himself as Jesus.

Ex-Trump ally and former conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screenshotted the post and wrote on Twitter: “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

2. Fighting With the Pope

The bizarre Jesus image came just after Trump dunked on Pope Leo XIV, calling him “WEAK on crime,” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician,” Trump raged on.

Later on video, Trump doubled down: “I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime.”

The Pope, for his part, responded that he has “no fear of the Trump administration.” Imagine if Joe Biden or any other president, had picked a fight, publicly, with the Pope.

3. ‘I’d Like to Be Pope’