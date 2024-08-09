Israel Is Daring Iran and Hezbollah to Retaliate, Says Former State Department Official

Tensions are once again escalating between Israel and Iran, after the Israeli military committed back-to-back assassinations last week on a commander of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon and a prominent Hamas leader who was visiting Tehran for the new Iranian president’s inauguration. Israel is reportedly preparing for retaliatory strikes from both groups, and residents in southern Lebanon continue to flee as many fear that the ongoing crossfire between Hezbollah and Israel at the border could now turn into a full-blown war.

In this episode of ‘The Exchange,’ Zeteo contributor Rula Jebreal brings in former U.S. State Department adviser and foreign policy expert Vali Nasr to unpack what is going on – and why.

“The killing of Haniyeh in Tehran was a direct challenge to Iran. It's almost like daring them to prove their ability to defend their minions – Hamas, Hezbollah – and also really to defend their own country,” Vali explains to Rula. “It's almost like goading them into a kind of reaction that could be a game changer for the impasse that Gaza has become now.”

Rula and Vali discuss how the United States’ unconditional support for Israel has severely diminished America’s credibility in the Middle East, as Israel continues to break, “all the safety valves that have kept the region in place.”

“I think the worst thing for the United States is that they don’t look in charge, they don’t have control over the region,” Vali tells Rula.

Watch the full episode to hear more about why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be motivated to escalate tensions, how that is affecting Israel’s already fragile relationship with the rest of the Middle East, and how another war could impact the upcoming U.S. elections.

‘The Exchange’ is a series in which Zeteo contributors interview experts and newsmakers on the biggest stories of the week. Let us know in the comments who you’d like to see in ‘The Exchange’ next.