Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here. News broke just ahead of us going live that the WarnerMount merger has officially cleared its last legal hurdle, with the anticipated closing coming next week. Joining David Ellison as co-CEO of the new company is Ynoz Kreiz, an Israeli-born businessman who spent years in the Israeli military and recently left Mattel as chairman.

In tonight’s edition, we look at how the establishment – which was perfectly encapsulated by Saturday Night Live’s cold open – is still completely clueless about Zohran Mamdani’s digital media strategy and why he shares such a natural connection with New Yorkers. Plus, MAGA media is now pretending it didn’t declare victory during Eric Schmitt’s faceplant.

Why Mamdani’s Media Strategy Is Working – and the Mainstream Press Doesn’t Get It

Mamdani speaks on Sept. 14, 2026. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

It may have been nothing more than a half-assed throwaway joke, but it’s definitely rubbed New Yorkers the wrong way – as well as Zohran Mamdani’s team. And for good reason.