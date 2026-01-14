Latest on Iran: Trump's ‘Madman Doctrine,' Israeli Intervention, and More

Could the Islamic Republic of Iran be standing on its last leg? How close are we getting to a US and Israeli war against Iran? Does Reza Pahlavi have actual support inside Iran?

In this Zeteo Town Hall Q&A, moderated by Prem Thakker, Negar Mortazavi and Sina Toossi discuss the latest news out of Iran, where thousands of people have reportedly been killed during ongoing protests across more than 180 cities. This conversation was recorded just as personnel at a US military base in Qatar were being urged to leave amid fears that Trump could launch another military attack against Iran.

Mortazavi, editor and host of ‘The Iran Podcast’, and Toossi, senior nonresident fellow at the Center for International Policy, also took questions from the audience, including on:

Trump’s seriousness in launching military strikes on Iran

Israel’s role in what’s happening on the ground

The slowing pace of protests and what that means for the Iranian regime

The role that Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last shah, is playing

The success of past reform moments – and what lessons can be learned this time

And more.

Watch now and let us know what you think in the comments. We’ll be continuing coverage of this developing story, so stay tuned.

Share

This video is being shared without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, then a donation would still go a long way.

DON’T MISS:

A special LIVE in-person event: Join Mehdi, Swin, Ro Khanna, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta, Sarah Matthews, and Miles Taylor for a powerful evening at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026!

Click HERE for tickets