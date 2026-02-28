Trump on February 28, 2026, in Pal Beach, Florida. Photo by US President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump unilaterally declared war on Iran after launching a joint attack with Israel, thrusting the United States into a needless, illegal conflict that could endanger Americans and further destabilize the region.

Several missiles struck Iran’s capital Saturday morning near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reuters reported, citing an unnamed official, that Khamenei is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a secure location.

Iranian media also reported two huge blasts in Qom, a holy city to Shia Muslims, as well as in the cities of Karaj and Kermanshah. According to an Israeli official cited by Reuters, the bombing had been planned for months in coordination with the US, and the attack date – which coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan – had been decided weeks ago.

Smoke rises over the city after the Israeli army launches a second wave of airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump confirmed the US had begun “major combat operations” and claimed the objective was to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats” from Iran.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties – that often happens in war – but we’re doing this, not for now, we’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,” Trump said in an eight-minute video posted to social media.

Speaking directly to Iranians, he said, “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

A spokesperson for Israel’s defense minister claimed the bombing was a “preemptive strike” to “remove threats against the State of Israel.”

Tehran retaliated by launching missiles at US and Israeli targets in the region.

Major Buildup, Failed Talks

Ahead of the attack, Trump amassed a military presence in the region that appeared to signify preparation for an extended assault, including sending the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. The Pentagon used the Ford’s warplanes in its January attack on Venezuela to kidnap President Nicolás Maduro. It also repositioned tankers and cargo aircraft from bases in Europe to the Middle East. According to the Wall Street Journal, the surge of jet fighters and support aircraft is the greatest amount of air power in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

While the US maintains a massive military advantage with an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 troops in the region, Iran and its proxies could potentially hit US targets in the region and roil oil markets and global trade.

Saturday’s attack comes eight months after Israel launched a 12-day war with Iran that saw death toll estimates at more than 1,000 people. Trump dragged the US into that war, striking three nuclear facilities despite his administration’s own assessment just months earlier that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

The White House attempted to use the same nuclear weapons rationale ahead of the bombings, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt had claimed that Trump was hoping for a diplomatic solution over Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran and the US held talks in recent weeks, but they made no breakthroughs after Trump issued several ultimatums to strike Iran if there was no immediate deal.

Trump has also openly called for Khamenei’s ouster in recent weeks, saying just two weeks ago that regime change would be “the best thing that could happen.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi still pushed for diplomatic negotiation, telling MS NOW that “there is no military solution,” but Iran is “prepared for war” if talks fail.

Trump’s public justification ahead of the attack underscores the fact that he had no legal basis for it. Iran’s supposed nuclear program did not pose any immediate threat. The self-proclaimed peace president is also acting without a declaration of war by Congress or a UN Security Council resolution authorizing force.

In a show of force last week, Iran announced it temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz – a key international passage that transports one-fifth of the world’s oil – for live fire drills. Khamenei, for his part, said that “the strongest army in the world might sometimes receive such a slap that it cannot get back on its feet.”

Trump has renewed threats to bomb Iran since December, when mass anti-regime protests broke out in response to the nation’s floundering economy, including the collapse of the currency and skyrocketing inflation (events not helped by the ongoing US and UN sanction regime).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

