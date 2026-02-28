Zeteo

You documented the illegality. Let me add the behavioral architecture: This wasn’t failed diplomacy, it was theater. Trump presented maximalist demands Iran couldn’t accept, held talks one day before strikes, then executed predetermined regime change.

The negotiations were positioning cover while amassing the largest air power since 2003 Iraq.

The November 2025 NSS explicitly outlined this playbook: spheres of influence, regional champions, regime change as doctrine.

Venezuela got narcoterrorism pretext, Iran gets nuclear proliferation. Same mechanism: construct threat, demand capitulation, bomb when they negotiate.

Trump telling Iranians “take over your government” while killing thousands isn’t liberation, it’s imperialism with cruise missiles.

Constitutional crisis: One man launched war without congressional authorization, announced it via Truth Social from Mar-a-Lago, senators learned from TV. The machinery enabling Trump’s illegal war: complicit institutions, normalized executive overreach, Congress as spectator; makes the next war inevitable even after he’s gone.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

