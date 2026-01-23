This Is What Happens When Trump Declares You an Enemy Of the State

In the first year of his second term, Donald Trump targeted, on average, more than one person or institution each day for retribution – including his former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff turned whistleblower Miles Taylor.

Taylor, who is better known under the pseudonym “Anonymous” for his infamous op-ed in the New York Times and subsequent book criticizing his former boss during the first term, effectively became an enemy of the state last year when Trump signed a presidential memo revoking his security clearance and ordering an investigation into Taylors work as a government employee.

During an interview at Zeteo’s “One Year of Trump” live event in at the Howard Theatre in Washington DC, Taylor joined Senior Political Correspondent Asawin Suebsaeng to discuss the “ripple effect” Trump’s presidential memo has had on his life, including the death threats his family faced.

“We cannot let a president of either party institutionalize revenge,” Taylor said, adding that Republicans are refusing to stand up to Trump because “if they get kicked out of the tribe, everything else is in danger.”

Taylor also talked about the “full recklessness of a Trump foreign policy…without any guardrails around the president.”

“I don’t think you could imagine a graver situation than the president is putting us in by unilaterally going into all of these countries and simultaneously putting our core friendships on the line,” Taylor said.

