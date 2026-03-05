Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

How Trump Is Borrowing Putin’s Playbook On Iran

Mehdi breaks down the ways the Trump administration is “Putinizing” its illegal attack on Iran and the parallels with Russia’s illegal and Orwellian war in Ukraine.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mar 05, 2026

“This isn’t a war! It was a preemptive strike!

That’s the ludicrous and false narrative the Trump administration and the GOP have been touting since the US and Israel launched their illegal attack on Iran less than a week ago.

But in his latest monologue, Mehdi brings the receipts to show how we’ve heard this story before – just look at Putin’s war in Ukraine. The parallels, he says, are as clear as they are eery - but also conveniently ignored by the mainstream media in the United States.

Mehdi’s message to the Trump administration in this video is clear:

If you don’t want to be accused of committing war crimes, as the Russians rightly have been, then stop bombing hospitals, and schools, and civilian targets across Iran in general,” he says.

There is no paywall on this. So, if you’re a free subscriber, please do consider upgrading to paid in order to access more of Zeteo’s coverage of the war in Iran paywall-free, and to support independent journalism in this time of crisis.

You can also donate to Zeteo to help us continue doing more bold and unfiltered journalism you won’t find elsewhere.

Check out more from Zeteo:

Trump Has Left Many Americans Stranded Amid His War on Iran

Trump Has Left Many Americans Stranded Amid His War on Iran

Maria Kari
·
Mar 3
Read full story
Bibi’s Iran Goals Are Not Necessarily Trump’s Iran Goals

Bibi’s Iran Goals Are Not Necessarily Trump’s Iran Goals

Spencer Ackerman
·
Mar 3
Read full story
2028 Dem Presidential Contenders on Iran: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

2028 Dem Presidential Contenders on Iran: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Minnah Arshad and Prem Thakker
·
Mar 2
Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture