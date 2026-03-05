How Trump Is Borrowing Putin’s Playbook On Iran

“This isn’t a war! It was a preemptive strike!”

That’s the ludicrous and false narrative the Trump administration and the GOP have been touting since the US and Israel launched their illegal attack on Iran less than a week ago.

But in his latest monologue, Mehdi brings the receipts to show how we’ve heard this story before – just look at Putin’s war in Ukraine. The parallels, he says, are as clear as they are eery - but also conveniently ignored by the mainstream media in the United States.

Mehdi’s message to the Trump administration in this video is clear:

“If you don’t want to be accused of committing war crimes, as the Russians rightly have been, then stop bombing hospitals, and schools, and civilian targets across Iran in general,” he says.

