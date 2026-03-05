Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Are Israel and the US Trying To Start a Civil War in Iran?

Iranian-affairs expert Ali Vaez tells Mehdi why Netanyahu and Trump’s assault on the Islamic Republic may lead to state collapse.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mar 05, 2026
∙ Paid

In the wake of the US’s assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, many are asking – will Iran actually see regime change, as President Donald Trump has called for? What would that take? And is the real goal to engineer a civil war inside of Iran and leave it as a failed state?

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Mehdi gets straight down to the facts with one of the top Iranian-affairs experts, Ali Vaez – who serves as the International Crisis Group’s Iran Project Director. Vaez breaks down how the country’s leadership is handling this crisis and why he worries the US and Israel’s war on Iran may bring the country to state collapse.

The conversation is insightful and wide-ranging, with Vaez bringing his expert-level analysis to all the issues coming out of this war, including:

  • What would happen if the Trump administration decided to arm Kurdish opposition forces (“Even those who hated the regime are likely to turn against the war effort.”)

  • What we learned from the last time the US overthrew the Iranian government (“An unstable formula… that is also going to end in grief.”)

  • Why Khamenei’s assassination is not enough to take down Iran’s current government (“The Islamic Republic was built to absorb shocks.”)

  • How a deal between Iran and the US would be perceived (“Politically toxic.”)

  • How long Iran can last against the US (“These people are determined to survive.”)

Share

Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview. Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this episode and the rest of our award-winning content.

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories:

BREAKING: Trump Axes His Puppy Killer

BREAKING: Trump Axes His Puppy Killer

Andrew Perez and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
Mar 5
Read full story
Bari Weiss Is Going Full ‘Propaganda-Palooza’ With the Iran War

Bari Weiss Is Going Full ‘Propaganda-Palooza’ With the Iran War

Justin Baragona
·
Mar 5
Read full story
'Red Scare': Columbia Student Formerly Detained by ICE Describes 'Chilling Effect' on Campus

'Red Scare': Columbia Student Formerly Detained by ICE Describes 'Chilling Effect' on Campus

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Mar 3
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture