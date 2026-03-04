No Intel to Support Trump’s ‘Imminent’ Iran Threat, Says Intel Committee Member

Days after the Trump administration joined forces with Israel to launch an illegal attack on Iran, the White House’s messaging on why they had no choice but to wage this war continues to shift.

But Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says there was one main reason Trump went to war with Iran – and it wasn’t because of an “imminent threat.”

“I have not seen any intelligence that would satisfy that kind of attack,” Carson tells Mehdi. “This was clearly an attack to distract us from the Epstein files.”

Carson says that not only is he deeply concerned about the safety of Americans abroad, he’s also worried about the possibility of retaliation on US soil.

“We could see attacks on our homeland by folks with terrorist organizations seeking to seize upon the moment, as it were, or sleeper cell operations as well,” he warns.

Also during this timely and wide-ranging interview, Mehdi and Carson discuss:

Whether a war powers resolution will pass in the Republican-controlled Congress

The “double standard” of Democrats supporting Obama’s 2011 attack on Libya without congressional approval

Whether anti-war voters swayed by Trump in the 2024 election have buyer’s remorse

