No Intel to Support Trump’s ‘Imminent’ Iran Threat, Says Intel Committee Member

Rep. André Carson also warns Mehdi that there could be “a series of civil wars for the next few years” in Iran as a result of Trump and Netanyahu’s attack.
Mar 04, 2026
Days after the Trump administration joined forces with Israel to launch an illegal attack on Iran, the White House’s messaging on why they had no choice but to wage this war continues to shift.

But Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says there was one main reason Trump went to war with Iran – and it wasn’t because of an “imminent threat.”

I have not seen any intelligence that would satisfy that kind of attack,” Carson tells Mehdi. “This was clearly an attack to distract us from the Epstein files.”

Carson says that not only is he deeply concerned about the safety of Americans abroad, he’s also worried about the possibility of retaliation on US soil.

We could see attacks on our homeland by folks with terrorist organizations seeking to seize upon the moment, as it were, or sleeper cell operations as well,” he warns.

Also during this timely and wide-ranging interview, Mehdi and Carson discuss:

  • Whether a war powers resolution will pass in the Republican-controlled Congress

  • The “double standard” of Democrats supporting Obama’s 2011 attack on Libya without congressional approval

  • Whether anti-war voters swayed by Trump in the 2024 election have buyer’s remorse

Paid subscribers can watch the whole interview. Free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to never hit another paywall again!

