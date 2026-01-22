Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

As someone disinclined to conspiracy theories, I’ve never believed Donald Trump is a Russian agent. Vladimir Putin wouldn’t issue orders this cartoonishly stupid anyway.

Yet on his own, Trump has turned Russian dreams of eroding American supremacy into reality. None could script it better than for a mentally ill US president to unilaterally damage our economy, splinter our alliances, destroy our rule of law, and shred our moral standing while those who could stop him meekly step aside.

Credit Putin with shrewd long-term investing. With Trump in 2016, the Russian autocrat identified and used his intelligence services to promote a pliable instrument of American self-harm.

But could Putin have envisioned self-harm on this scale?