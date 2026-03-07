‘Bogus Evidence’: Former Nuclear Watchdog Head Debunks US Justification for Iran War

Very few people have the credibility to speak on Iran’s nuclear capabilities like Mohamed ElBaradei can. The former head of the International Atomic Energy Agency from 1997 to 2009, and of the key figures who tried to prevent the illegal invasion of Iraq on spurious WMD grounds in 2003, ElBaradei joins Mehdi to discuss the biggest and most concerning aspects of the Israel-American war on Iran, the credibility of the nuclear justifications for the attack, and how this conflict will make countries more, not less, likely to obtain nuclear weapons.

“The message right now that we have countries, A, who are protected by nuclear weapons, or nuclear weapon umbrella. And new countries, B, who have to be left in the cold and fend for themselves,” says ElBaradei, warning that this will push more countries to seek nuclear deterrence. One country that already has that covered, however, is Israel, and ElBaradei is not blind to the irony of that.

“Israel, who is supposed to have, according to report, 90 nuclear weapons, Mehdi, is attacking Iran because Iran might develop nuclear weapons in the next 10, 20 years,” ElBaradei tells Mehdi, adding that the claims about Iran’s supposed nuclear weapons program are based on “bogus evidence.” “I go by what the IAEA says… there is no nuclear weapon program.”

In this unique conversation with a true expert on what has quickly become one of the defining moments of the Trump presidency, Mehdi and ElBaradei discuss:

Why Iran was enriching weapons-grade uranium despite having no weapons program.

Whether Iran’s relationships with its neighbors are beyond salvaging.

What he did during his tenure as head of the IAEA regarding Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

The objectives of the US-Israeli war with Iran, as well as the.

America’s “colonial approach” to war and why it won’t work.

