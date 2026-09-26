Protesters rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the day he addressed the UN General Assembly this week. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in New York to address the UN General Assembly, he was greeted by a mass walkout inside the hall and mass protests on the streets.

It was yet another sign that the man wanted on war crimes charges is increasingly isolated on the world stage as Palestinians and their supporters prepare to mark three years since Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza began.

Unfortunately, however, the growing opposition has done nothing to stop Israel from its actions. Just this week, Israeli forces continued to kill children, reportedly dropped “skunk water” on Palestinians in Gaza, and demolished the homes of around 180 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Here’s more on those stories and others from another troubling and deadly week in Palestine:

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Israeli President Pardons Soldier Who Killed Incapacitated Palestinian Attacker