Hypocrisy Watch: Here’s How Trump Reacted When His Opponents Almost Got Killed

Donald Trump was almost assassinated over the weekend, and Republicans have spent the past 24 hours attacking Democrats and liberals for their supposedly inflammatory language towards the former president.

They are beyond shameless, of course. Have they checked out what Trump himself has said over the years about his political opponents, when they’re being threatened or attacked? Often by his own supporters? I have, and I bring receipts in this new video essay for Zeteo - from Trump’s horrible comments on Paul Pelosi, Gretchen Whitmer, Ilhan Omar, George Soros, and even Mike Pence.

As I point out in the video above: “I am glad that Donald Trump didn't die on Saturday in Pennsylvania, and I condemn any and all political violence. But the idea that Trump supporters now get to lecture the rest of us on how to react to political violence, to assassination attempts, is absurd given how Donald Trump himself has reacted, what he’s said and done, when the assassination attempts are against Democrats - or even his own Vice President.”