How Trump Is Making the US Poorer: Top Economist Explains

War, immigration crackdown, tariffs, broken alliances, and a shredded rule of law: economist Justin Wolfers joins Zeteo’s John Harwood to unpack all the ways President Donald Trump is damaging the American economy. Some consequences are obvious now; others will show up later.

Watch the full video above to hear Wolfers discuss whether gas prices will go back to normal, at what point national debt will be too big to bear, and how much power the president actually has over the economy.

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to catch the next Substack Live.

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