A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike near a tent encampment sheltering forcibly displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, on March 25, 2026. Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

In the six months since the Israeli government and Hamas signed a so-called “ceasefire” agreement, Israel has violated the deal more than 2,073 times, according to Palestinian officials. At least 738 Palestinians have been slaughtered, children continue to starve, and the already dire humanitarian crisis has only worsened. Gaza is no closer to being meaningfully rebuilt than it was the day before the ceasefire began.

Needless to say, the October 2025 agreement was no ceasefire at all. Instead, its promises of safety, “self-determination,” and freedom for civilians in Gaza were a smokescreen – a way to get the world to turn its attention away from Israel’s genocide while it continues its killing and mass destruction.

The violations are endless, but here are seven of the most egregious ways Israel has completely destroyed the ceasefire:

1. Immediate Strikes