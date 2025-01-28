One year ago, on Jan. 29, 2024, 6-year-old Hind Rajab and her family sought to escape the violence surrounding them in Gaza – only to be met with the very thing they were fleeing from. The Israeli military brutally killed her and her family members as they fled, as well as the paramedics sent to save her.

I spent the past year questioning the US State Department on why the Biden administration continued sending weapons to Israel despite a mountain of evidence showing the Israeli military clearly committed this heinous crime. In the video above, I take you inside the year since Israel killed Hind, and Joe Biden’s legacy of disregard for Palestinian life – even the most innocent.

