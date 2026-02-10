A residential building hit by an Israeli airstrike catches fire in Rafah on March 26, 2024. Photo by Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israeli forces deployed US-made bombs in Gaza that instantly killed and vaporized more than 2,800 Palestinians, according to a new Al Jazeera investigation published Tuesday.

Experts and witnesses attribute the grim killings to Israel’s use of thermal and thermobaric weapons that can reach extreme temperatures. Al Jazeera reported that civil defense teams in Gaza documented 2,842 Palestinians who have “evaporated” since the genocide started, leaving behind no remains except blood spray or small pieces of flesh.

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, director general of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that the extreme heat produced by the bombs, combined with intense pressure and oxidation, vaporizes tissue. Civil defense calculated the number of missing bodies by cross-referencing the known number of people at a targeted area with the number of bodies recovered.

“It is chemically inevitable,” Al-Bursh said.

The Israeli military did not immediately return a request for comment.

Al Jazeera identified three specific US-manufactured weapons responsible for the horrific killings. One of them, a BLU-109 bunker buster, instantly killed and vaporized 22 Palestinians in a September 2024 attack on Al-Mawasi in an area that the military had declared a “safe zone.”

The report also traced some of the killings to the MK-84, a 2,000-pound unguided bomb first used by the US in the Vietnam War. The bomb generates heat up to 6,332 degrees Fahrenheit, and is capable of flattening buildings and killing dozens of people in one strike. The US has sent Israel thousands of them.

Former President Joe Biden surged shipments of MK-84s to Israel after Oct. 7, 2023, but later suspended them, while continuing to send other weapons. In February 2025, Donald Trump lifted the hold and sent even more, saying the bombs were “sitting there” and “nobody knew what to do with them.”

Israel destroyed about 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure in the first two years of its genocide, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Health Ministry estimates that Israel has killed more than 72,000 people in its ongoing genocide – a toll that even the Israeli military recently admitted to be true after sowing doubt for over two years. Experts say the true toll is even higher.

Have a tip for Minnah? Reach out on Signal at minnahfarshad.94.

