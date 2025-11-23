Is This Arab-Jewish Movement in Israel the Right Way to Fight Apartheid and Occupation?

As Israel continues to violate its ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Mehdi is joined by two members of Standing Together, an organization the Guardian has called the “largest Arab-Jewish grassroots movement in Israel,” to discuss their efforts to end the occupation of Palestinians and fight back against Israeli apartheid.

“We will be committed to the fight until every person on this land, our land, of Palestinians and Jews will be equal, free and independent,” Alon-Lee Green, a Jewish-Israeli co-founder of Standing Together, tells Mehdi.

Standing Together has organized mass protests against Israel’s genocide, coordinated hundreds of aid trucks for Gaza, and most recently conducted a speaking tour in the US.

“My baby is Palestinian,” says Sally Abed, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, a member of Standing Together, and a Haifa City Council member. “If they can’t see her as a human, then I have no place in there. And I refuse not to have [a] place in my own homeland.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full and fascinating conversation above to also hear Green discuss his arrest earlier this year during an emergency march to the Gaza border and Abed respond to accusations by a founding member group of the BDS movement that Standing Together is "an Israeli normalization outfit that seeks to distract from and whitewash Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza."

