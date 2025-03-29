Playback speed
Share post
Mehdi Unloads About ‘The Shitshow’ We’re In

Zeteo's editor-in-chief opened up, live, to our subscribers on both YouTube and Substack, to answer their questions about immigration raids, pro-Israel censorship, Trump, Musk, and more.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Mar 29, 2025
22
20
Transcript

Donald Trump has only been president for 70 days, that’s shorter than Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries, and yet the former has already exceeded even Mehdi’s worst expectations (no comment on the latter). But how about your expectations? Is it as bad as you thought it’d be? What are you most worried about right now? Is it Trump’s sadistic migration policy? His unqualified cabinet members? His handling of Israel and Gaza? Or all the above?

In just over 30 minutes, an infuriated and outspoken Mehdi, in response to our subscribers’ queries, covered a lot: ICE raids and foreign gulags, the Signal chat scandal, the rise of the global far right, violence in the occupied West Bank, the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the path to saving American democracy, and more.

If you missed our livestream on Friday, you can watch the full video above, but do be sure to turn on notifications for our YouTube channel and keep an eye on our Substack, especially via the app, as we plan to do more of these lives soon!

Let us know in the comments what you think Mehdi should talk about next, and as always, do consider becoming a paid subscriber to support us as we do more of these live (and very blunt!) chats.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories:

Forget the Signal Chat, What About the Yemen War Crimes Revealed in It?

Forget the Signal Chat, What About the Yemen War Crimes Revealed in It?

Mehdi Hasan
·
Mar 28
Read full story
Palestinian Women 'Raped by Israeli Soldiers.' Silence From Western Media

Palestinian Women 'Raped by Israeli Soldiers.' Silence From Western Media

Fatima Bhutto
·
Mar 27
Read full story
United States of ‘Hypocrisy’ – Bassem and Mehdi on College Students, Free Speech, and Gaza

United States of ‘Hypocrisy’ – Bassem and Mehdi on College Students, Free Speech, and Gaza

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Mar 28
Read full story
Discussion about this video

