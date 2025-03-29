Mehdi Unloads About ‘The Shitshow’ We’re In

Donald Trump has only been president for 70 days, that’s shorter than Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries, and yet the former has already exceeded even Mehdi’s worst expectations (no comment on the latter). But how about your expectations? Is it as bad as you thought it’d be? What are you most worried about right now? Is it Trump’s sadistic migration policy? His unqualified cabinet members? His handling of Israel and Gaza? Or all the above?

In just over 30 minutes, an infuriated and outspoken Mehdi, in response to our subscribers’ queries, covered a lot: ICE raids and foreign gulags, the Signal chat scandal, the rise of the global far right, violence in the occupied West Bank, the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the path to saving American democracy, and more.

If you missed our livestream on Friday, you can watch the full video above, but do be sure to turn on notifications for our YouTube channel and keep an eye on our Substack, especially via the app, as we plan to do more of these lives soon!

Let us know in the comments what you think Mehdi should talk about next, and as always, do consider becoming a paid subscriber to support us as we do more of these live (and very blunt!) chats.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories: