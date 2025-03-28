United States of ‘Hypocrisy’ – Bassem and Mehdi on College Students, Free Speech, and Gaza

It’s been almost two months since Mehdi and Bassem co-hosted ‘We’re Not Kidding’ together and A LOT has happened since then. As two naturalized US citizens, Mehdi and Bassem co-host again, starting off the conversation discussing the Trump administration’s arrests of international residents in the US who dare to criticize Israel.

“In the Middle East, all kinds of violations happen, but at least we don't pretend that we are the leaders of the free world.” Bassem says.

“You're someone who is someone who could, God forbid, be targeted by an authoritarian administration.” Mehdi says.

“I escaped from a country because I couldn't criticize my government. Now I landed in a country where I can't criticize someone else's government, which is very confusing.” Bassem says.

The two also discuss Israel breaking the ceasefire deal (Bassem compares Israel to the ex you keep expecting better from) and its renewed attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 700 Palestinians in just three days with full political support from the Trump administration. Bassem also points out the inherent hypocrisy of US foreign policy throughout modern history – and how they’re each coping with it (or not).

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts