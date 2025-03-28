Playback speed
Share post
United States of ‘Hypocrisy’ – Bassem and Mehdi on College Students, Free Speech, and Gaza

The duo catch up on the recent arrests of international student activists – their worries about being targeted! – rising authoritarianism in the US, and Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Mar 28, 2025
4
17
It’s been almost two months since Mehdi and Bassem co-hosted ‘We’re Not Kidding’ together and A LOT has happened since then. As two naturalized US citizens, Mehdi and Bassem co-host again, starting off the conversation discussing the Trump administration’s arrests of international residents in the US who dare to criticize Israel.

“In the Middle East, all kinds of violations happen, but at least we don't pretend that we are the leaders of the free world.” Bassem says.

“You're someone who is someone who could, God forbid, be targeted by an authoritarian administration.” Mehdi says.

“I escaped from a country because I couldn't criticize my government. Now I landed in a country where I can't criticize someone else's government, which is very confusing.” Bassem says.

The two also discuss Israel breaking the ceasefire deal (Bassem compares Israel to the ex you keep expecting better from) and its renewed attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 700 Palestinians in just three days with full political support from the Trump administration. Bassem also points out the inherent hypocrisy of US foreign policy throughout modern history – and how they’re each coping with it (or not).

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
