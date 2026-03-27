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Has Trump Started Something He Can’t End? Tommy Vietor on Iran, Iraq, and the Democrats

The ex-Obama insider and Pod Save America co-host joins Zeteo's John Harwood to break down the chaos of the war on Iran – and discuss what comes next.
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John Harwood, Tommy Vietor, and Team Zeteo
Mar 27, 2026
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Can Donald Trump really end this war on Iran? Where does the US go from there?

Ex-Obama NSC aide and Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor joins Zeteo’s John Harwood on Substack Live to break down Trump’s shambolic war, the president’s bizarre mental state, whether this nightmare of an administration is largely a consequence of having elected a Black president in 2008, and much more.

Watch the full video above to hear Vietor and Harwood compare the Iran and Iraq wars, discuss whether ‘No Kings’ will make a difference, and dissect how Democrats will fare in the midterms – and whether Trump could actually stop the elections!

Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription to never hit a paywall again!

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to Zeteo to catch the next Substack Live.

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