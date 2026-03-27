Has Trump Started Something He Can’t End? Tommy Vietor on Iran, Iraq, and the Democrats

Can Donald Trump really end this war on Iran? Where does the US go from there?

Ex-Obama NSC aide and Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor joins Zeteo’s John Harwood on Substack Live to break down Trump’s shambolic war, the president’s bizarre mental state, whether this nightmare of an administration is largely a consequence of having elected a Black president in 2008, and much more.

Watch the full video above to hear Vietor and Harwood compare the Iran and Iraq wars, discuss whether ‘No Kings’ will make a difference, and dissect how Democrats will fare in the midterms – and whether Trump could actually stop the elections!

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This was a live conversation on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, where subscribers could ask questions. Be sure to subscribe to Zeteo to catch the next Substack Live.

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