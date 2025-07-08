Every Time The Trump Admin Promised To Release the Epstein Files

After months of Donald Trump and his top allies in the administration and Congress promising to release the Epstein files, his Department of Justice (led by former lobbyist Pam Bondi) now says that child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had no client list and ruled his death a suicide.

Watch the special Zeteo supercut video above to see all the times the Trump administration promised - vowed! pledged! guaranteed! - to release the files.

