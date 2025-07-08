Zeteo

Playback speed
Every Time The Trump Admin Promised To Release the Epstein Files

Remember when Trump and his allies kept promising to release the Epstein files and then... didn't? No? We’ve got you covered. Watch this supercut.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Jul 08, 2025
After months of Donald Trump and his top allies in the administration and Congress promising to release the Epstein files, his Department of Justice (led by former lobbyist Pam Bondi) now says that child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had no client list and ruled his death a suicide.

Watch the special Zeteo supercut video above to see all the times the Trump administration promised - vowed! pledged! guaranteed! - to release the files.

