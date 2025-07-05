Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LD Lewis's avatar
LD Lewis
2h

Very useful, and dizzying. Yikes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas Darron's avatar
Thomas Darron
2h

Well, glad to see all of the protest voters out en masse trying to stop this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture