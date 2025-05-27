Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
46

‘Do Not Obey in Advance’: Ava DuVernay Urges Hollywood Not to Bend the Knee to Trump

The Emmy-winning director also tells Mehdi she has been fighting for justice for Palestinians since her days as a college student at UCLA.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Ava DuVernay's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
,
Ava DuVernay
, and
Team Zeteo
May 27, 2025
10
46
Share
Transcript

In his latest Substack Live, Mehdi is joined by award-winning director, including of the critically-acclaimed documentary ‘13th,’ Ava DuVernay, to celebrate the launch of her new Substack, Onward with Ava DuVernay.

She reflects on her motivation to join the platform, telling Mehdi, “It’s a chaotic time. I think fear is really the driving force in a lot of our institutions and individuals in the way that they are not living up to the moment in ways that we probably thought we would have.”

And while writers and journalists have flocked to Substack to discuss the political landscape, Ava wanted to bring a new perspective to the conversation.

Trump’s policies have put Hollywood in a precarious position as studios cozy up to the administration. As writers and actors fear retaliation for speaking out about politics, she quotes historian Tim Snyder’s saying, “don’t obey in advance,” and highlights the importance of working independently whenever possible.

One of the biggest issues Hollywood is tip-toeing around is the genocide in Gaza. Ava tells Mehdi, “I’ve been an advocate for the justice and dignity for the people of Palestine since I was a UCLA student.” She calls out the pressure to stay silent, noting that many Oscar attendees were hesitant to applaud when ‘No Other Land’ won.

“No matter where they are in their career, there’s a lot of repercussions to being on one side of this issue,” she explains.

Get Tickets Now

As she embarks on her Substack journey and in the midst of the Trump administration wreaking havoc, she asks Mehdi, “What do the artists have to say about it? Shouldn’t we be engaged more deeply – beyond just the things that we make – but the process, the way we make them, the reason why we make them.”

Watch the full conversation above to hear Ava talk about the state of the Democratic Party and press Mehdi on some of his favorite movies.

And be sure to check out Ava’s brand-new Substack, Onward with Ava DuVernay.

Catch up on some recent stories from Zeteo:

Why Did Burning Girls Matter in Vietnam but Not in Gaza?

Why Did Burning Girls Matter in Vietnam but Not in Gaza?

Jehad Abusalim
·
May 27
Read full story
‘Biden Failed Every American Family’: Abu Akleh Family Reacts to Zeteo’s ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ Documentary

‘Biden Failed Every American Family’: Abu Akleh Family Reacts to Zeteo’s ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ Documentary

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
May 27
Read full story
Could Gen Z Save the Democratic Party?

Could Gen Z Save the Democratic Party?

Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
·
May 26
Read full story
© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture