‘DEI for Pro-Israel Folks’: Mehdi Reacts to Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover

On ‘Ask the Editor,’ Prem and Mehdi also unpack Van Jones’ joke about dead babies in Gaza, Trump’s supposed ‘peace plan’ for Hamas and Israel, and free speech crackdowns in the UK.
Team Zeteo
Mehdi Hasan
Prem Thakker
Oct 06, 2025
The new editor-in-chief of CBS News? Bari Weiss – whose résumé includes launching the conservative, ultra-Zionist outlet The Free Press. “She is uniquely unqualified to do this job,” Mehdi says, “Other than that she’s super pro-Israel.” Weiss is set to lead CBS News under Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, son of pro-Israel billionaire Larry Ellison – who’s reportedly buying TikTok. Sources inside CBS tell Prem they’re already worried about censorship under Weiss. “This is DEI for pro-Israel folks,” Mehdi says.

‘Ask the Editor’ is our live Q&A series where you ask, and Mehdi answers. Mehdi and Prem took questions from Zeteo subscribers who participated on Zeteo.com and on YouTube.

The two also tackled a joke Van Jones made Friday on Bill Maher’s show. The CNN pundit seemingly dismissed images of dead babies coming out of Gaza as Qatari-Iranian TikTok propaganda. Mehdi argued that, as horrific as the joke was, it was part of pro-Israel media leaders “laying the groundwork to justify their complete censorship and bias on TikTok that is inevitably heading our way.”

Meanwhile, censorship is escalating in the UK, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government arrests pro-Palestine protesters in the hundreds. “Democracies are tearing up their own civil liberties, their own basic rights, their own constitutions… for the sake of a foreign country, Israel. That is insane.”

Watch the full video above to hear Mehdi and Prem’s unfiltered thoughts on whether Donald Trump’s negotiations between Hamas and Israel will work, and if Benjamin Netanyahu has twisted the plan to his advantage. They also call out Israel’s abusive detention of Greta Thunberg and her fellow Gaza aid flotilla activists.

Note: There will not be an episode of ‘Ask the Editor’ next Monday October 13th due to the US federal holiday.

We’re not paywalling this series for any of our subscribers. But if you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

Like Mehdi and Prem’s hoodies? Head to shop.zeteo.com to grab your own sweatshirt, t-shirt, tote bag, or mug to rep our mission of unfiltered accountability journalism.

