Week 37. Where do we even begin?

Donald Trump went full fascist, telling the country’s military leaders they need to confront the “enemy from within” (do you know who else warned of ‘internal enemies’?).

Government websites blamed the “radical left” for the shutdown (it’s not only a lie, but the message may have violated the law).

Trump officially told Congress the US is at war with the cartels (as if that suddenly makes using deadly force on boats that Trump says, without providing evidence, are carrying drugs to the US legal under international law).

And that’s just the beginning of what the president and his allies did this week that harms democracy, undermines the Constitution, and hurts free societies worldwide. We’ve got the rest of the list below.

Before you hop in, though, there was one great thing that happened for democracy – a courageous federal judge issued a truly stunning 161-page rebuke of the president and his assault on the First Amendment: “The president’s palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains poses a great threat to Americans’ freedom of speech.”

Here’s ‘This Week in Democracy – Week 37’:

On Truth Social, Trump announced that he directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland, Oregon, which he baselessly called “War ravaged” and “under siege” by antifa. In response, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson said , “the number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city.”

Oregon sued the Trump administration in an effort to block the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland. The lawsuit called the move “provocative and arbitrary,” and argued it “threaten[s] to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.”

Reuters reported that the number of federal drug prosecutions dropped to its lowest number in decades after the Trump administration shifted the focus of enforcement agencies to its crackdown on immigration. Meanwhile, the number of people charged with money laundering also decreased by 24% this year.

Zeteo’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Andrew Perez reported that some of Trump’s top government officials are concerned that the president’s outbursts could make it harder for his administration to charge, convict, and imprison his political opponents.

Trump signed an executive order vowing to protect Qatar, weeks after Israel’s attack on the country targeting Hamas leaders, which he reportedly received prior notice about. The order states that the US “shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.”

The Trump administration deported dozens of Iranians back to Iran after striking a deal with Tehran. The move raised concerns among human rights advocates who fear for the immigrants’ safety. Later, a lawyer representing two of the immigrants said his clients were removed from the US without due process and are now at risk of persecution in their home country.

He also posted a vulgar and racist AI-generated video of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, with Jeffries wearing a sombrero and Schumer saying in the fabricated audio that Democrats “have no voters anymore because of our woke, trans bullshit,” and that “if we give all these illegal aliens health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.” In response, Jeffries tweeted , “Bigotry will get you nowhere,” and Schumer said , “If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums.”

On Truth Social, Trump once again suggested he would withhold federal funds from New York City if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor, writing, “He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?”

New bodycam footage was released that suggested Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s arrest at an ICE facility in May was ordered by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. The video shows the arresting officer saying he would be placing Baraka under arrest at the direction of Blanche, and telling other federal agents to turn off their bodycams.

Trump welcomed Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for the fourth time since he took office in January. He also introduced a 20-point “peace plan” to end the war in Gaza, which would include putting Gaza under a “temporary” committee known as the “Board of Peace,” led by Trump and featuring former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair . The plan doesn’t appear to have included any official input from Palestinians. During a joint press conference, during which neither Trump nor Netanyahu took questions, Trump said if Hamas doesn’t accept the deal, Israel would have the “full backing” of the US to “do what you have to do.”

The New York City Bar Association issued a statement about the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, writing, “We are at a turning point in our history,” and adding that “the Supreme Court has long recognized that prosecutions animated by impermissible motives are unconstitutional.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to the president of Harvard University, notifying the school that the Trump administration would refer it to a process called debarment, which could make Harvard ineligible for federal grants.

The New York Times reported that top Trump aides, led by Marco Rubio, are ramping up their push to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, which could include escalating military pressure to force him out.

Politico reported that the Trump administration is planning to slash more than half of its federal funding for a homelessness program at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which could put more than 170,000 people at risk of becoming homeless.

YouTube agreed to a $24.5 million settlement with Trump to end a lawsuit he brought after the platform suspended his account following the Jan. 6 insurrection. As part of the settlement, YouTube will provide $22 million to help fund the construction of the White House State Ballroom, and another $2.5 million that will go to a group of Trump’s supporters, including the American Conservative Union.

MSNBC reported that the FBI investigation into Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, began after his colleague suggested to federal agents posing as businessmen that Homan could facilitate lucrative government contracts if Trump became president, in exchange for $1 million.

The Guardian reported that White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has taken a prominent role in the Trump administration’s strikes against suspected Venezuelan drug boats, sometimes exerting more influence than Secretary of State and national security adviser Marco Rubio.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gathered hundreds of top US military leaders at Quantico for a speech in which he slammed “woke” standards and promised a return to “the highest male standard” for combat positions. Hegseth announced he is “overhauling” the department’s Inspector General’s Office, which is currently investigating him over the Signal scandal, claiming the office “has been weaponized, putting complainers, ideologues, and poor performers in the driver’s seat.” He also said the department will be making changes to the retention of adverse information in personnel records.

Speaking to the military leaders, Trump went full fascist and warned about an unspecified “enemy from within,” saying, “We’re under invasion from within, no different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways, because they don’t wear uniforms.” He also suggested that cities like San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles could be used “as training grounds for our military.”

A Reagan-appointed federal judge issued a scathing opinion against the Trump administration, finding its effort to deport pro-Palestinian academics “continues unconstitutionally to chill freedom of speech to this day.” He went on to write, “The President’s palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains poses a great threat to Americans’ freedom of speech.” He added, “I fear President Trump believes the American people are so divided that today they will not stand up for, fight for, and defend our most precious constitutional values so long as they are lulled into thinking their own personal interests are not affected. Is he correct?” Share

Politico reported that the White House is considering a primary challenge to Governor Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) if she continues to avoid efforts to redistrict a new Congressional map in her state.

Speaking to reporters, Trump blamed Democratic lawmakers for the impending government shutdown, but added that his administration “can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them, and irreversible by them. Like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like.”

Trump also repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election, saying, “We did win the election. We did great. But unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way from a practical standpoint.”

Fortune reported that approximately 100,000 federal workers who signed up for the Trump administration’s “fork in the road” Deferred Resignation Program were set to formally quit their jobs as the fiscal year came to a close, marking what the outlet calls the country’s “largest mass resignation in history.”

The acting inspector general for the National Archives opened an investigation into the release of Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s (D-N.J.) military records, which were almost completely unredacted, including her Social Security number, the addresses for her and her parents, and life insurance information. The investigation follows a request from ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who called the release “an illegal and likely politically motivated disclosure.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development posted a bright red banner on its website blaming the “radical left” for the impending government shutdown. The banner read, “The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people unless they get their $1.5 trillion wish list of demands. The Trump administration wants to keep the government open for the American people.” The non-profit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen subsequently filed a complaint with the US Office of Special Counsel, calling the banner a “blatant violation” of the Hatch Act.

Federal labor unions sued the Trump administration in an effort to block mass firings during the government shutdown, arguing the move is illegal and exceeds the government’s authority.

ICE agents allegedly assaulted three journalists at an immigration court in New York City, resulting in one of the reporters, L. Vural Elibol from Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, being removed from the building on a stretcher and hospitalized.

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from reallocating $233 million worth of FEMA disaster assistance funds from 12 Democratic states, hours before the funds would have expired at the end of the fiscal year. During the hearing, the judge called the move to repurpose the funds “yet another case where the administration is saying … I’m going to do what I want to do and not what the law says and make the court make me.”

Trump said Education Secretary Linda McMahon is “finishing up the final details” on an agreement with Harvard University that he claims will see the school pay $500 million and begin operating trade schools.

The Washington Post reported that although the USAID Global Health Supply Chain Program resumed just days after Trump signed an executive order suspending foreign aid, the decision caused months-long delays and disruptions of medications, rapid screening tests, and other life-saving supplies to more than 40 countries that ultimately led to the deaths of children.

A federal judge ruled that Trump’s acting US attorney for Nevada “is not validly serving” in her position and that her involvement in prosecutions “would be unlawful.” It marks the second time in Trump’s term that one of his acting US attorneys has had their authority stripped by the courts.

Trump withdrew his nomination of E.J. Antoni, the chief economist at the Heritage Foundation who contributed to Project 2025, to serve as the new Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner.

A class action lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration, arguing its efforts to aggregate the personal data of hundreds of millions of US citizens from federal agencies violate the Constitution and federal privacy laws, put sensitive data at risk of being hacked, and could disenfranchise voters.

Another lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration by a US citizen from Alabama who was detained twice by ICE in recent months while working at a construction site despite showing agents his identification. The lawsuit argues ICE’s warrantless raids and arrests are unconstitutional.

The Trump administration said it determined that Minnesota and its governing body for high school sports were in violation of federal law over their policies allowing trans athletes to compete in girls’ sports, giving them 10 days to reverse their policies or risk enforcement action. Buy Zeteo Merch