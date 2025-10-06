Bari Weiss speaks during an event on Nov. 19, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images.

The atmosphere inside CBS News is tense as Bari Weiss, the conservative, pro-Israel columnist and founder of The Free Press, prepares to take the reins as the new editor-in-chief of the network’s news division, sources tell Zeteo.

One source inside the newsroom says the general sense among all those inside CBS “who are interested in fairness and journalism and accountability” right now is: “What the fuck?”

Weiss, whose news site has minimized the ongoing genocide and mass starvation in Gaza, is best known for quitting her job as an op-ed writer at the New York Times, where she claimed she was bullied by her liberal colleagues. Weiss is expected to be announced as the new editor-in-chief at CBS News as early as Monday, following the merger between its parent company Paramount and Skydance Media. Paramount Skydance will reportedly pay $150 million to buy The Free Press.

Zeteo spoke with five sources across the CBS newsroom who describe an atmosphere rife with insult over the new hire, concerns about Weiss’s ability to do the job, paranoia about speaking out, and fears that editorial quality will suffer. The sources were granted anonymity out of fear of retribution.