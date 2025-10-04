Two years into Israel’s genocide of Gaza, President Donald Trump announced his so-called “peace plan” this week – a plan that appears to have gotten more input from Iraq War architects than actual Palestinians.

Diana Buttu, a Zeteo contributor who served as a legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in the early 2000s, joined Prem to break down the 20-point “peace plan” step by step.

The plan – to be aided by the likes of former UK Prime Minister and Iraq invader Tony Blair – “reeks of colonialism,” Buttu says.

“Who invited you? Like, who asked you, Blair, to come in and do anything?” Buttu asks. “There was no consultation with any Palestinians, so I’m pretty sure nobody asked you to come in…he’s done enough to destroy one country in the Middle East. He doesn’t need to destroy a second.”

The plan also says nothing concrete about Palestinian statehood, beyond describing it as an “aspiration” that could be sought after Gaza is rebuilt under the authority of these outsider US and Israeli-approved forces.

Trump presented it via threat, saying if Hamas doesn’t accept the proposal by Sunday night, “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out.”

Buttu tells Prem that “all hell has already broken loose.”

Watch the full conversation above to hear more about the plan, the situation in Gaza after two years of Israel’s genocide, and what the plan could mean for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Editor’s note: This Town Hall was filmed just before Hamas submitted its response to the plan. On Telegram, the group said it affirms “its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details of this agreement.” It also said it would agree to release all Israeli hostages under the formula set out under Trump’s plan, and was willing to hand over the administration of the enclave to an independent Palestinian body “in national coordination and based on Arab-Islamic support.”

