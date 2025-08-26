‘Your Apologies Are Worthless’: Mehdi Clashes With Ex-Israeli Ambassador Danny Ayalon

“What I'm asking you is, when you're massacring 15 people in an ambulance or 20 people at a hospital and nobody goes to prison, your apologies are worthless.” - Mehdi to Ayalon

Many of you have been asking Zeteo the same question for weeks now: When is Mehdi’s next big and challenging interview? Well, the wait is over.

In one of Zeteo’s most heated back-and-forth interviews yet, Mehdi presses former Israeli ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon on how on earth he can possibly try and defend Israel’s heinous actions in Gaza.

Ayalon previously served in his country’s government for over a decade, including as Israel’s deputy foreign minister during Benjamin Netanyahu’s second term. Since his departure from government, Ayalon has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s military actions, especially in the wake of Oct. 7, 2023.

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ interview, Mehdi does not hold back, immediately asking Ayalon, “How do you sleep at night, knowing that your country, the government you support, is responsible for the deaths of so many thousands of people?”

As ever, Zeteo’s editor-in-chief also brings the receipts, diving deep into Israel’s long list of shocking crimes, including the ongoing starving of Gaza; a British doctor’s claims that Palestinian teenagers are being deliberately shot in the testicles; the Israeli military’s massacre of 15 paramedics earlier this year; and the deadly double-tap strike on journalists and first responders at Nasser hospital on Monday.

The conversation becomes especially contentious when Mehdi points to the IPC’s declaration of famine in Gaza City. Ayalon goes as far as to deny their reporting and even accuse Mehdi of trying to create a “one-sided story.” See how Mehdi responds, above.

Paid subscribers can watch the full 40-minute interview to hear Mehdi challenge Ayalon on violence and apartheid in the West Bank, Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich’s genocidal statements, and the mounting death toll in Gaza.

Free subscribers can watch a 6-minute preview. If you would like to watch the full interview and support this kind of independent, adversarial journalism, do consider upgrading to a paid subscription today.

You can also donate to Zeteo if you want to increase your financial support for our work, and help us grow!

Check Out Zeteo’s Other Recent Stories: