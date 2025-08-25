Breaking: 5 Journalists Among at least 20 Killed by Israeli Strikes on Nasser Hospital

Israeli strikes on occupied Gaza’s Nasser Hospital on Monday killed 5 journalists, who were among the at least 20 dead. Hospital officials say an initial strike hit reporters stationed on the fourth floor, which was then followed by a second strike that hit emergency responders and tore through the hospital. Rights groups are describing the attack as a ‘double tap.’

A recent +972 Magazine investigation found that Israel “adopted the practice known as ‘double tap’ strikes as standard procedure in Gaza,” where the Israeli army “routinely fires on Palestinian rescue workers, paramedics, and other civilians” in the aftermath of bombings.

The attack today killed Reuters contractor and cameraman Hussam al-Masri, freelancer for the Associated Press Mariam Abu Dagga, Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Salam, photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha, and Ahmad Abu Aziz from Quds Feed. Another journalist, Hatem Khaled, was wounded in the attack.

Last month, Zeteo acquired and published our latest documentary, 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,' after the BBC refused to air it. The film takes you inside Gaza’s hospitals to hear accounts from doctors there, on the ground, about their struggle to save lives during this Western-backed Israeli-inflicted genocide. The documentary heavily features Nasser Hospital, which was the target of today’s brutal attacks.

Paid subscribers are able to watch the documentary in full, above.

