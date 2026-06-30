Could This Be America's First Muslim Senator?

After left-wing candidates won big in the New York City primary elections last week, all eyes are now on Michigan as one of the latest tests for the progressive left.

As voters head to the polls in just a few weeks’ time, progressive doctor and former public health official Abdul El-Sayed will face off in a heated primary against Democratic establishment favorite Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow.

“We tend to center the party, we tend to center the politicians in rooms like this, but we miss the opportunity to center the public, and our campaign has been about centering the people of the state of Michigan from the very beginning,” he tells Mehdi.

And while El-Sayed is currently leading in the polls, his job is far from over. “People want a politics that really is about getting money out, putting money in their pockets, and passing Medicare for All,” he explains, outlining his plans to deliver that agenda if he defeats Republican Mike Rogers in the November election.

In this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi also presses him on the following:

Whether he can actually defeat AIPAC-backed contender Haley Stevens

Why he’s a threat to the Democratic establishment

Whether he defines himself as a Democratic Socialist

Whether he regrets calling himself a physician despite not having a medical license

Why he hasn’t yet released his financial disclosures

Whether he disputes both Israel and Egypt’s right to exist

Who he’ll back as Senate majority leader

And if he’ll consider a presidential run.

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