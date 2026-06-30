Community meeting to discuss a proposed Amazon data center in Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta – three tech giants who are driving the AI and data center boom across the United States – avoided paying $49.7 billion in taxes last year, according to a new report. At the same time, last year, the companies committed to spending a combined $250 billion on AI and data centers.

The shocking figures come from a new report from the Climate and Community Institute (CCI) that details how the government is facilitating the mass proliferation of data centers across the country.

The report – titled, “AI First: How the Federal Government is Prioritizing AI Over People and Planet” – reveals how the AI boom and data center build-up is not an inevitable process, but rather the result of choices by a select group of people, with little regard for what the populace thinks.