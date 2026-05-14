Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One on May 12, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images.

The Iran war ceasefire, which was never actually a ceasefire, appears to be rapidly coming to an end.

Two senior Trump administration officials and two other sources briefed on the situation tell Zeteo that Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated by the state of peace talks with Iran, and the president has ordered an acceleration of the Pentagon’s preparation for a new phase of his war in the Middle East.

U.S. officials who spoke to Zeteo say the Trump administration is ready to ramp up the war again within the coming days, after the U.S. president returns from his state visit in China, should Trump give the order to strike.

“Trump’s war fever is back,” one of the senior administration officials said this week.

Sources add that military options Trump has voiced a preference for include a potential massive new bombing campaign against the Iranians. The president is still keenly interested in sending in ground troops and special forces, including to find and remove highly enriched uranium stockpiles, but some senior Trump appointees expect him to hold off on that kind of high-risk operation, at least for the moment.

As with all things related to the decision-making of the notably mercurial and impetuous President Trump, things could conceivably change in negotiations, and his decision to re-escalate the war in Iran is final when he says it is. However, knowledgeable sources who have previously and correctly warned Zeteo of Trump’s policies and actions to come were in near-uniform agreement: Get ready for more war – and soon.