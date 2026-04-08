Can the Genocide in Sudan Be Stopped?

Sudan is marking the third year of one of the most violent wars in modern history. More than 12 million people displaced, at least 21 million people in need of urgent access to healthcare, and over 150,000 people killed. As the tragic anniversary of Sudan’s forgotten genocide goes mostly unnoticed amidst the escalation in Iran, Mehdi discusses with two experts the situation on the ground, what might happen next, and why Sudan is not getting the attention it deserves.

Sudanese journalist and researcher Mosaab Baba, and former senior adviser to the US special envoy for Sudan (and former ambassador) Susan Page join Mehdi to discuss where the war-torn country stands after three of the darkest years in its history. The conversation touched on many aspects of Sudan’s war, including:

Why the media is not covering the crisis in Sudan despite the “astronomically high number” of people displaced, according to Baba.

The ways the people of Sudan are being left “to fend for themselves” as a result of the escalating regional war.

The role of the UAE, and whether Trump and the US still have the leverage to end the war on its own.

How “there’s no peace process to speak of” three years into the war, Page tells Mehdi.

The consequences and effects of the war in Iran on the war in Sudan.

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